Spider eating a bird; Watch viral video

You can’t believe unless you see this viral video of spider eating a bird

Almost everyone has seen small and big spiders eating insects around the house. But have you ever seen a spider catch a bird and eat it? Can’t believe it? Not to be outdone, but such a video has gone viral on social media. See with your own eyes.

The 54-second video was posted on a Twitter handle. It shows a large black-haired tarantula-like spider hanging with four legs on a part of the house like a beam. And holding a bird with its front legs. The bird’s head is completely gone inside the spider’s mouth. Even the bird is not seen to be moving. Probably a while ago the bird was trapped by a spider. As a result, his last breath has gone out.

The video was posted on September 1 from an account called The Dark Side of Nature. And it didn’t take long for such a video to go viral on social media as usual. Although there is no mention in any account of when or where the video was captured on camera. However, the netizens had no difficulty in enjoying the video as they did.

An Avicularia munching on a bird. pic.twitter.com/rmwURWD3CP — Nature is Scary (@AmazingScaryVid) September 19, 2020

The video has already received over three and a half million views. With that you are getting likes, comments and shares equally.

