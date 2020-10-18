You can withdraw money from PF without UAN number, know how to apply

If you also want to withdraw advance, full or little money from provident fund (PF) but you do not have a UAN number, you can still withdraw your PF. For this, you have to fill a form which has to be submitted at the EPFO ​​office. However, extracting PF in this manner may result in circling the EPFO ​​office.

Paperwork will increase

To go to EPFO ​​and extract PF, you have to fill the form. You will also get this form from the EPFO ​​website or from your office. With this you will have to attach some documents. However, extracting such PFs will increase your paperwork slightly. When your paper and form EPFO ​​checks and all is correct, then after 10 to 20 days PF will come to your account.

You can also apply online but must have a UAN number

You can also apply for PF online at home. Now offices do not have to be circulated to withdraw money from PF. After applying your PF money will come directly to the account in about 5 to 10 days. Learn what is the way to apply online..

This is how to apply

Visit the EPFO ​​website https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

Log in by entering your UAN number, password and captcha.

Click on Manage.

Check all the information on the KYC option.

Click on Online Services. A drop menu will open.

Click on Claim from it.

Click on Proceed For Online Claim to submit your claim form.

Can withdraw from PF

Go to ‘I Want To Apply For’. From this, choose full EPF Settlement, EPF Part withdrawal (loan / advance) or pension withdrawal option.

Within 5 to 10 days of filling it, money will be transferred to the registered bank account on EPFO. Information about this will also be available on your registered mobile number via SMS. You can apply to withdraw money online only if your EPF account is linked to Aadhaar.

