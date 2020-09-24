You can withdraw entire PF amount; Here’s how

If you want to withdraw whole or a little money from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) or Provident Fund (PF), but do you know in what circumstances and how much money can be withdrawn from the PF? Even in the Corona era, many employees are withdrawing money from PF for medical expenses. You can also withdraw the entire amount of PF in medical and family emergency. You can withdraw your PF money by applying online. Let us know under which conditions you can withdraw money.

You can withdraw so much money under these conditions

How much money you can withdraw from your PF also depends on the balance of your PF account.

– If you are withdrawing PF money for your child, brother or sister or your own marriage, then you can withdraw 50 percent of the PF balance. But for this you must complete 7 years of your job.

– You can withdraw 50% of your share in three times for the marriage of self or your child.

– You can also withdraw PF money to buy your house, for this it is necessary to complete five years of your job.

You can withdraw so much money on medical emergency if you want to withdraw money for the treatment of yourself, wife, children or parents, then you can withdraw the balance of 6 times your salary or the entire money of the entire PF, whichever is less. You can withdraw the entire money even in the event of illness. For this, you have to apply hospital papers.

PF money can be withdrawn online

Now offices do not have to be circulated to withdraw money from PF. After applying your PF money will come directly to the account in about 5 to 10 days.

This is how to apply

Visit the EPFO ​​website https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/. Log in by entering your UAN number, password and captcha. Click on Manage. Check all the information on the KYC option. Click on Online Services. A drop menu will open. Click on Claim from it. Click Proceed For Online Claim to submit your claim form.

(The Hindi version of this story was published by livehindustan.com)