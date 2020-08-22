You can update your Aadhaar details without any document; know how

Aadhaar is an important document issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar is demanded from the admission of the child in the school to get the subsidy under the government schemes. In such a situation, it is necessary for any Aadhar card holder to enter the correct information in their card.

It has often been seen that people do not update these information in the card despite changing the address phone number etc. In such a situation, when they have to use the Aadhaar card for some work, then it is not accepted.

In such a situation, UIDAI provides the facility to the card holders to update their information. Often people have a question whether Aadhaar requires any documents for photo, biometric, gender, mobile and email updates?

According to UIDAI, card holders do not need any type of documents to update these details. Cardholders can easily get these information updated by going to the Aadhaar center without any documentation.

However, you have to provide documents to update the address and date of birth. In Aadhaar, 45 documents are accepted for proof of home address and 15 for proof of date of birth. These include documents like passport, bank passbook, post office account passbook, ration card, voter ID, driving license.