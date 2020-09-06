The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued 12-digit identification number Aadhaar card. To use Aadhaar Card as valid evidence, it is very important that the information entered in your Aadhaar is absolutely updated. However, many times it happens that we change our accommodation due to transfer in job or having a rental house. In such a situation, it is very important to update the new address in the Aadhaar card. You can update the address through offline as well as online. However, it is important to note that in order to update the address in the Aadhaar card, you need to provide a valid address proof.

UIDAI says that if you want to update the address online then the document provided by you should be in your name. Also it should be included in the list of 44 documents accepted by UIDAI. Documents such as passport, rent agreement, bank statement or passbook, telephone bill, electricity bill, voter ID card and driving license are included in this list.

If your mobile number is registered with UIDAI then you can update the address online. Let’s know the whole process: