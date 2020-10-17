You can get salary up to 1.40 lakh if selected for this IIM job; Apply soon without any fee

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam has invited applications for various posts of Professor. Candidates who want to get jobs in these positions have the last chance to apply. The application process ends today i.e. on October 17, 2020.

Online and offline applications have been sought on these posts. Complete information related to the job on these posts like essential qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are given below (links to given).

Important Date:

Last date for submission of online application: October 17

Post Details: Various other positions including Assistant Professor and Associate Professor. There is no clear information about the vacancies. Before registering the candidates, please check the official website or the notification given in this news.

Pay scale:

From 70,000 to 1,40,000. The positions have been determined differently. Read the notification for detailed information.

Age limit: For the information about the age limit of the candidates in these vacancies, read the official notification.

Educational Qualification: For applying to these posts, a candidate must have a PhD degree. Also, one should have educational experience in universities like IIT, IISc.

Application process: The registration process for these posts is ending on October 17, 2020. Candidates apply online for these posts. Candidates apply through the official website of IIM Visakhapatnam www.iimv.ac.in/careers. Apart from this, candidates can also apply offline.

Application fee: Candidates will not have to pay any kind of fee to apply for these posts.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.