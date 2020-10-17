113 Consultant posts to be filled-up; Check details to apply online soon
Pic Credit: amarujala.com

You can get salary up to 1.40 lakh if selected for this IIM job; Apply soon without any fee

By KalingaTV Bureau

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam has invited applications for various posts of Professor. Candidates who want to get jobs in these positions have the last chance to apply. The application process ends today i.e. on October 17, 2020.

Online and offline applications have been sought on these posts. Complete information related to the job on these posts like essential qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are given below (links to given).

Important Date:

Last date for submission of online application: October 17

Post Details: Various other positions including Assistant Professor and Associate Professor. There is no clear information about the vacancies. Before registering the candidates, please check the official website or the notification given in this news.

Pay scale:

From 70,000 to 1,40,000. The positions have been determined differently. Read the notification for detailed information.

Age limit: For the information about the age limit of the candidates in these vacancies, read the official notification.

Educational Qualification: For applying to these posts, a candidate must have a PhD degree. Also, one should have educational experience in universities like IIT, IISc.

Application process: The registration process for these posts is ending on October 17, 2020. Candidates apply online for these posts. Candidates apply through the official website of IIM Visakhapatnam www.iimv.ac.in/careers. Apart from this, candidates can also apply offline.

Application fee: Candidates will not have to pay any kind of fee to apply for these posts.

 Click here for the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar sees 216 new Covid-19 positives, Tally rises to 26,995

State

Fake note turned out during ATM transaction? Know what is the way to get refund

Nation

Covid Vaccine Sputnik V Gets Approval For Clinical Trials In India

State

Gang Of Robbers Busted In Odisha, 11 Arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.