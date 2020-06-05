You can get government job without any written exam; Check details

Do you want to get job without appearing for any written examination? If yes, you have got a golden opportunity. There are certain vacancies at the ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBFGR). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job by visiting the official website of CAR-NBFGR.

The online interview is scheduled on June 17, 2020 from 11 am onwards at ICAR-NBFGR, PMFGR, Kochi for the selection of Young Professional-II on contractual basis under in-house and ongoing exploratory project in marine island ecosystem. The details are as follows:-

Name of the Position: Young Professional-II

Monthly Emoluments: Rs.25,000 (fixed)

Age: Minimum 21 yrs and maximum 45 years on the date of interview

Qualification: M.Sc. (Biological/Life Sciences) Minimum two years research experience in the relevant field (Assisting in exploration, taxonomy works, museum specimen collection and fish biology)/ M.Sc. or M. Tech in Biotechnology/Microbiology, Minimum two years research experience in relevant field. (Assisting in genetic characterization and other molecular works)

Terms & Conditions

Above positions are purely temporary and may be terminated by the Director, ICAR-NBFGR, Lucknow without assigning any reasons at any stage. The same can be extended on half yearly basis on candidate’s every 06-monthly performance assessment and fund availability. The tenure and service conditions of YP will be governed by ICAR guidelines. Only the candidates, who fulfill all the eligibility conditions, will be invited to appear for online interview (platform ZOOM). Place of work will be at ICAR-NBFGR, PMFGR, Kochi and Hqrs. or any of its unit, as per need. All invited candidates are requested to be present 10 minutes before scheduled time on the date of online Interview and wait before admitted to session by the admin. Canvassing in any form will disqualify the candidature. The selection will be based on academic performance, research experience and performance during the online interview. Where ever age related relaxations are claimed, on account of category & previous employment or any other as applicable under GOI norms, the certificates to be sent along with documents. The decision of Director, ICAR-NBFGR, Lucknow will be final and binding in all aspects.

