Do you want to get job without appearing for any written examination? If yes, you have got a golden opportunity. There are certain vacancies at the ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBFGR). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job by visiting the official website of CAR-NBFGR.
The online interview is scheduled on June 17, 2020 from 11 am onwards at ICAR-NBFGR, PMFGR, Kochi for the selection of Young Professional-II on contractual basis under in-house and ongoing exploratory project in marine island ecosystem. The details are as follows:-
Name of the Position: Young Professional-II
Monthly Emoluments: Rs.25,000 (fixed)
Age: Minimum 21 yrs and maximum 45 years on the date of interview
Qualification: M.Sc. (Biological/Life Sciences) Minimum two years research experience in the relevant field (Assisting in exploration, taxonomy works, museum specimen collection and fish biology)/ M.Sc. or M. Tech in Biotechnology/Microbiology, Minimum two years research experience in relevant field. (Assisting in genetic characterization and other molecular works)
Terms & Conditions
- Above positions are purely temporary and may be terminated by the Director, ICAR-NBFGR, Lucknow without assigning any reasons at any stage. The same can be extended on half yearly basis on candidate’s every 06-monthly performance assessment and fund availability.
- The tenure and service conditions of YP will be governed by ICAR guidelines.
- Only the candidates, who fulfill all the eligibility conditions, will be invited to appear for online interview (platform ZOOM).
- Place of work will be at ICAR-NBFGR, PMFGR, Kochi and Hqrs. or any of its unit, as per need.
- All invited candidates are requested to be present 10 minutes before scheduled time on the date of online Interview and wait before admitted to session by the admin.
- Canvassing in any form will disqualify the candidature.
- The selection will be based on academic performance, research experience and performance during the online interview.
- Where ever age related relaxations are claimed, on account of category & previous employment or any other as applicable under GOI norms, the certificates to be sent along with documents.
- The decision of Director, ICAR-NBFGR, Lucknow will be final and binding in all aspects.
