You can get 50 lakh rupees by wining ICT Grand Challenge; Check details

The central government has given people a chance to win Rs 50 lakh. To win this prize money, people have to participate in a ICT Grand Challenge competition. To win this challenge, people have to develop water supply and its monitoring system. This system will be installed in villages.

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has started this challenge in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity). Indian start-ups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and other Indian companies can participate to design the ‘Smart Water Supply Measurement and Monitoring System’.

In this challenge, an amount of Rs 50 lakh will be given to the team or person who comes first. Those who come second in the competition will get a reward of 20 lakh rupees. Successful developers will be given the opportunity to join the MEITY-supported incubator / COE to carry out their further work. This will give a further boost to Self-reliant India, Digital India and Make in India. All the details related to ICT Grand Challenge will be found on this website https://jjm.gov.in/.

100 villages will start

By 2024, every rural household has to provide Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC). Under this scheme, clean drinking water will be provided to every household in the villages. Automatic data collection and analysis will be done to monitor this scheme and provide better quality service. Digitalizing the entire water supply system will completely eliminate many problems. The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project will be started in 100 villages of the country. After this it can be implemented in other villages.