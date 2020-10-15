You can get 36 thousand rupees pension every month by just doing this

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) offers different policies to customers. LIC, one of the most trusted insurance companies in the country, recently launched the annuity plan ‘Jeevan Akshay’. Under this plan, customers are being given immediate pension benefits on lump sum investment. This pension is being given to the policyholder for life.

Jeevan Akshay Policy Company has a plan that was discontinued but now it has been resumed. It is considered to be one of the most popular plans of the company. This is the most preferred plan for such people who take pension pension.

A policy can be started by investing a minimum of Rs 1,00,000 in it. There is no maximum limit. The company considers 30 to 85 years of age eligible for this. The special thing is that the policyholder is given 10 different options for how to receive pension.

However, this is happening in the immediate pension option, for this, choose the option ‘A’ i.e. Annuity payable for life at a uniform rate. By investing lump sum in this policy, you can get a pension of 36 thousand rupees every month.

Age: 45

Sum Assured: 7000000

Lump Sum Premium: 7126000

Pension:

Annual: 451150

Half Yearly: 221725

Quarterly: 109900

Monthly: 36429

For example, if a person of 45 years chooses the option ‘A’ i.e. ‘Annuity payable for life at a uniform rate’ (pension per month). In addition, he opts for the sum assured option of Rs 7000000. So he will have to pay a lump sum premium of Rs 7126000. After this investment, he will get a pension of Rs 36429 per month. This pension will stop coming after death.

