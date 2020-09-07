Do you want to earn money sitting at home? Are you also planning to work online to earn? if these problems remain in front of you, then today we will tell you about 5 such works through which you can earn up to 25 to 30 thousand rupees every month sitting at home.

Do these following works to earn money

Personal Finance Advisor

This is a work that you can do from anywhere. All you need is a computer. From opening your office to working on a project basis for companies is part of it. In this, you have to meet the client, travel and attend the conference. Also, can provide financial advice to clients. For this, some financial firms work online. In this, you can earn up to 27 thousand rupees every month.

To join the company or start your business, you must have a professional degree. This work depends on good creative skills.

Application Software Developer

Phones, computers, laptops, tabs of new features are constantly being launched. In such a situation, the work of new apps and software developers is in demand. If you are a professional in this matter, then your business may take four moons. Money can be earned through online app development. Some companies offer such projects. Mokriya.com is also one of these companies. Through this, you can earn 20 to 30 thousand rupees every month.

The most important for this work is to generate creative skills, new software development ideas, new application design and programs, features.

Online Accountant

The work of an online accountant is also in demand these days. By opening your office, you can tie-up with companies and handle their accounts. Even at home, you can manage a company’s account online. In lieu of this, you can earn 15 to 20 thousand rupees every month.

For this, you should know some accounting software. Many accounting software is available online, help can also be taken from here.

Graphic Designer

Today there are many media houses, film and ad agencies, where the graphic designer is in good demand. Here you can do freelance work according to the project. For this, from 10 thousand rupees to 18 thousand rupees can be earned per project.

You should know the software related to graphic designing and the latest software. Only through creative skills can you grow your business.

Market Research Analyst

This work is in great demand in the corporate sector. The job of a market research analyst can be done as a business or by tying up with a company online. For this, you have to give data by knowing the opinion of the customers in the company’s product, quality and rate. You can also make it your part time business. By taking projects from companies, you can get them done by yourself or anyone else. Money can be made by joining companies like MHI Global, Orbitz Worldwide.

By doing research in this, the company has to provide data and feedback of customers. Things have to be taken care of even when comparing the quality of the product to other products. For this, the company also pays from 20 to 30 rupees per month.