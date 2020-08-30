You can double your money by investing in Post Office KVP Scheme, know what is the complete plan

Post office has different saving schemes. Many people do not know much about the post office saving scheme. There are some schemes of post office in which banks get more interest than fixed deposits.

If you have collected some part of your earnings as savings, then you can invest in the post office Kisan Vikas Patra scheme. The specialty of this scheme is that in this you get the facility to double the money with a guarantee. In this scheme, customers can start from 1 thousand rupees.

It has certificates up to Rs 1000, Rs 5000, Rs 10,000 and up to Rs 50,000, which can be purchased. The Kisan Vikas Patra Certificate Scheme is 124 months old. And those who have patience till this maturity period get double the investment.

As a one-time deposit investment scheme, you can get assured by investing money only once in it and you will have to get double amount, whatever the situation in the market. Under this scheme, the rate of interest is fixed every quarter.

Currently, under this scheme, interest is being offered to customers at the rate of 6.9 percent. You can apply for this scheme through driving license, Aadhaar card or PAN card or Voter ID card.

Apart from this, you will need the application form and date of birth certificate. There is no maximum limit for depositing funds in the Kisan Vikas Patra Account.

Any adult can buy Kisan Vikas Patra certificate from any post office on his own or on behalf of minor.