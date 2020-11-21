You can de-link bank account from Aadhaar in this way and hide your Aadhaar number on eAadhaar

Aadhaar is a very important document issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhar records biometric and demographic information of a cardholder. In addition, a 12-digit unique number is also given to each user.

Recently, the government has directed banks to link the accounts of their customers’ accounts with all Aadhaar by 31 March 2021. On the other hand, if you have already linked your bank account to Aadhaar but you want your bank account not to be linked to Aadhaar, then you can easily de-link it.

Customers have to go to the bank to get Aadhaar de-linked. There, they meet the customer representative and fill the ‘Aadhaar unlink’ form and submit it there. Their Aadhaar will be withdrawn from the account within 48 hours. It is to be known that the government gets the benefit of financial benefits under all government schemes under direct benefit transfer (DBT) to the bank account of the beneficiaries. DBT requires the bank account to be linked with Aadhaar.

At the same time, UIDAI also provides the facility of hiding the Aadhaar number on e-Aadhaar to the card holders. If a user downloads his e-Aadhaar and wants to hide his Aadhaar number in it, he can hide it. After using this feature four numbers after Aadhaar will be visible and the first 8 numbers are hidden.

A soft copy of the Aadhaar letter is called e-Aadhaar. It is also valid like Aadhaar letter. The advantage of this is that the cardholder gets rid of the hassle of always having a physical copy with him.

(Source: jansatta.com)