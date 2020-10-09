You can apply for this Government job for free; Check details

You can apply for this Government job for free; Check details

Haryana State Transport has sought applications for many posts. These recruits are being made to fill the vacant posts of mechanic motor vehicle, diesel mechanic, battery repair, electrician, carpenter, store keeper and others. Let us know that the process of online registration is starting from October 15, 2020.

Complete information related to the job such as the required qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are being given in the following slides.

Post Details:

Name of post and number of post:

Mechanic motor vehicle: 18

Diesel mechanic: 18

Battery Repair: 2

Electrician: 8

Carpenter: 2

Tireman: 4

Welder: 4

Painter: 6

Turner: 2

Total Handyman Posts: 64

Age Limit: The age limit of the candidates is fixed as per the rules of Haryana Transport.

Important Dates:

Starting date for submission of applications: 15 October 2020

Last date for submission of application form: October 20, 2020

Educational Qualification: For further information related to the educational qualification, the candidates can see the further notification.

How to apply:

Interested candidates complete the online application process by clicking on the official website carefully. Direct link is also being given in the news. Know that in case of any error, the application will not be valid.

Candidates will not have to pay any fee for applying to these posts.

Selection Process: Selection of candidates for these posts will be based on the marks obtained in ITI course.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to see the notification.

Click here to apply online. (Apply Online)