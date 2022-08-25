Yet Another Woman Commits Suicide In Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: Yet another woman has allegedly committed suicide in Bhubaneswar on Thursday said reports.

The incident has been reported from Kharvelanagar area of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as Sasmita Barik.

She was 23-years-old. Her dead body has been recovered by the police and sent for post-mortem to Capital Hospital.

The police has started searching for evidence at the spot of crime.

It is noteworthy that, this is the second such incident in a day in Bhubaneswar.

Another hanging body of a woman was recovered from house in Bhagabat Sandhan Canal Road under G G P Rasulgarh area today.

According to reports, the woman was spotted hanging from a rope inside her house by neighbours.

The deceased woman has been identified as Pragyan Parimita Kar. She is 33 years old.

The woman had allegedly gone for a feast to her neighbour’s house yesterday (Wednesday).

The Macheswar police has reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

According to sources, her husband had an affair hence she could not tolerate the fact and committed suicide.