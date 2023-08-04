Yet another unidentified dead body found in Odisha!

Bhubaneswar: Yet another unidentified dead body has been recovered from Keonjhar district of Odisha on Friday, said reports.

The dead body of a woman was recovered from besides the road under Ghatgaon police station limits. The reason of death is unclear. Police investigation is underway.

Yesterday in two separate incidents, two unidentified dead bodies have been recovered from Sundargarh and Ganjam districts of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, in Sudargarh district of Odisha the unidentified dead body of a man has been recovered from the garbage dump behind the Morgue of the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

The locals spotted the dead body and reported to the town police. The police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

The police has started an enquiry into the matter. It is yet to be ascertained whether the death was a murder or suicide. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

In another similar incident in Hinjilicut block of Ganjam district in Odisha, the body of a woman has been found near the Bibarta dam.

The locals spotted the body and informed the local police. The police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

The identity of the woman and the reason of death is yet to be ascertained. A probe has been initiated into the matter.

Further detailed reports awaited in these matters.