Yet Another Shiva Linga, Rare Sculptures Unearthed On Baitarani River Bank In Odisha

Jajpur: Yet another Shiva Linga along with some rare sculptures have been unearthed on the bank of Baitarani River in Odisha’s Jajpur Road.

A Shiva Linga and several rare sculptures including Basua Baladaa and idol of goddess Laxmi were found at the Devigada Ghat in Jajpur. The Shiva Linga and rare sculptures are believed to be of Bhauma-Kara dynasty period.

According to reports, the Shiva Linga and sculptures were spotted while lifting sand from the river bank.

Locals claimed that Dasaswamedh Jagyans were conducted on the bank of the river during the time of King Jajati Keshari. Several ancient temples and statues were there in the area which gradually reportedly got destroyed by the river of the water.

Meanwhile, they demanded that the administration should dig out such statues carefully and maintain them properly.

It is to be noted here that a Shiva Linga was unearthed from the same area earlier this month.