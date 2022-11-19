Yet another ragging case surfaces in Berhampur, now it’s from Khallikote Higher Secondary School

Berhampur: In less than a week after a ragging video from Binayak Acharya College went viral, yet another case of ragging has surfaced in Berhampur City. This time the case of ragging has been reported from the Khallikote Higher Secondary School.

A Plus Two first-year girl student has made the allegation against her senior students. She claimed that the senior students allegedly burst firecrackers and created disturbances inside the classroom.

After getting complaints from some students two months back, the authorities of the Khallikote Higher Secondary School had asked the anti-ragging committee to probe the matter.

Later, disciplinary action was taken against six students who were involved in the ragging case. They were suspended for ten days. However, the School officials approached the local police to take action against some students who continued to create disturbances without any fear.

The police, on the other hand, advised the school officials to look into the matter and solve it within themselves saying it was an internal matter. Following this, the parents of the students involved in the ragging case were called by the school authorities to discuss about the incident. However, allegedly none of them turned up.