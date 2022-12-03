Yet another ragging allegation surfaces in Ganjam district, Plus three student beaten up by senior!

Berhampur: Yet another ragging allegation has surfaced in Odisha’s Ganjam district as a Plus three student was claimed to have beaten up by the seniors.

According to reports, the ragging allegation has surfaced at Ramachandra Mardaraj College in Khallikote of the district as a Plus Three second year student lodged a complaint at Khallikote police station accusing a third year student of beating him up over annual function arrangements.

Police is said to have started an investigation into the matter, said sources.

It is to be noted here that several such raging cases were reported from the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Sambalpur, Binayak Acharya College and Khallikote Junior College in Berhampur last month.