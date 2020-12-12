Yet Another Minor Girl Goes Missing In Odisha’s Nayagarh !

By WCE 1

Nayagarh: Amid intense protests by the Opposition going on for Nayagarh Pari Case, another minor girl is allegedly found missing from the same district.

Reports said, the 3-year-old girl, daughter of Sanjay Sahu and Sabita Sahu, resident of Badhipata village was last seen playing at the backyard of her house on Friday afternoon and then went missing.

The parents of the minor have launched a search operation, but failed to trace her. Following which they lodged a missing complaint at the police station.

Later, the police reached the spot and have launched an investigation to trace the missing girl.

