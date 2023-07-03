Yet another man found dead at Drug Rehab center in Bhubaneswar

In a shocking incident, a dead body was found hanging in a drug rehab center in the Odisha's capital city of Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a dead body was found hanging in a drug rehab center in the Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar.

The inmate’s body was found hanging at the Koshish De-Addiction Center in Nandan Bihar area of the town.

On being informed, Infocity police reached the rehab center, seized the body and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also started probe into the matter.

Earlier in November 2022, a youth was allegedly beaten to death at a drug rehabilitation centre in the capital city of Odisha. The deceased youth was identified as 38 year old Rajiv Srichandan of phase 2 in Dumuduma in the Bhubaneswar. He was working in the Treasury office. As per reports, Rajiv had been admitted to a Drug Rehabilitation center located in Kolathia area of Bhubaneswar on last October 24th.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

