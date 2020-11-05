Yet Another Journalist Of Odisha Succumbs To Covid, DGP Condoles Death

Bhubaneswar: Prabir Pradhan a senior journalist working with a popular regional news channel has succumbed to Covid early this morning in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar as his condition deteriorated due to the Covid infection.

Recently his father, a retired police officer had tested Covid positive and succumbed to the deadly virus.

He is survived by his wife and minor daughter.

The DGP of Odisha Abhay, has condoled the jurnos death and has written, “Saddened to learn of untimely demise of young and promising journalist Prabir Pradhan, who used to cover crime n Police Recently his father ,a retired police officer ,had left us all. Talked to his sister to convey condolences. May he attain Sadgati.”