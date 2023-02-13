Yet another elephant found dead in Odisha!

Athagarh: In a saddening incident, yet another elephant was found dead in Athagarh forest division under Cuttack district limits of Odisha on Monday.

The carcass of the tusker found with injuries marks on the trunk in Nuataila cashew orchard in Athagarh forest.

The forest officials have reached the spot, but the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

On February 9, 2023 an elephant had been killed yet again in Simlipal forest range of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha said reliable reports.

The incident took place in Gopinathpur Beat area of ​​Pietabata Range in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. An investigation is still underway by the forest officials. Three or four days ago, the elephant was hunted and its teeth cut off, said Simlipal Deputy director.

After killing the elephant, the poachers cut off its tusks. Shimilipal North Deputy Director Samrat Gowda said that the Shimilipal authorities will soon be able to catch this racket, after receiving information that a racket is active in Arunachal Pradesh.

Further reports on both the matters awaited.