Yet another elephant found dead in Odisha!

Yet another elephant was found shot dead near Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary under Balasore district limits of Odisha.

State
Balasore: In a saddening incident, yet another elephant was found shot dead near Nilagiri Kuldiha forest range under Balasore district limits of Odisha.

The elephant’s death was allegedly caused by gunfire. After shooting down the elephant, the tusker’s carcass was found to be toothless.

After the series death of seven elephants at Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary in a span of one year, another elephant has been hunted by poachers in a row.

The District/Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the concerned region is conducting a probe over the recent elephant hunting instances at Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary and thereafter Bhubaneswar Special Task Force will ramp up the investigation.

Further details awaited in this matter.

