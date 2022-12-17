Yet another elephant dies in Similipal Tiger Reserve

Sobha was always the centre of attraction for tourists. It had received special training and was engaged in the counting of the tigers in the Similipal Tiger Reserve.

Baripada: In what can make the animal lovers sad, yet another elephant reportedly died in Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve today, informed sources.

A trained elephant named Sobha reportedly died in Jenabil Wilde Life Range following a prolonged sickness. A special team of veterinary doctors was treating the jumbo. But unfortunately, it died today.

The pachyderm, whose age is assumed to be above 50 years, was brought to the Similipal Tiger Reserve from Karnataka’s Rajiv Gandhi National Park in December 2001. Since then, it was engaged in different work as a trained elephant.

It is to be noted here that the Similipal Tiger Reserve is in the news now following the death of an elephant. Some wildlife smugglers killed the elephant, stole the tusks and abandoned the carcass in the forests around last month. Later, the local forest personnel allegedly burned the carcass of the pachyderm and disposed some parts in a water body. Later, the authority of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) suspended three forest personnel for their negligence in duty.

