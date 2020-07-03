Rourkela: A person has allegedly died of a coronavirus infection in Ispat General Hospital (IGH). He is said to be 64-year-old male. He was being treated for COVID19 infection in IGH.

The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RCM) has declared a few places as containment zones following the death of the patient. Sectors 16-A-1 to 36 quarter has been sealed and declared as a containment area.

The doctor and nurses who were treating the patient have been sent to quarantine. Contact tracing is being done and the areas are being sanitized.

Yesterday two COVID19 deaths had been reported from Ganjam district.