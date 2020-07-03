COVID19 Death In Odisha
COVID19 Death In Odisha (representational image) Credits: Indian Express

First COVID19 Death In Odisha’s Rourkela, Toll Rises To 28

By KalingaTV Bureau
Rourkela: A person has allegedly died of a coronavirus infection in Ispat General Hospital (IGH). He is said to be 64-year-old male. He was being treated for COVID19 infection in IGH. 
The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RCM) has declared a few places as containment zones following the death of the patient. Sectors 16-A-1 to 36 quarter has been sealed and declared as a containment area.
The doctor and nurses  who were treating the patient have been sent to quarantine. Contact tracing is being done and the areas are being sanitized.
Yesterday two COVID19 deaths had been reported from Ganjam district.

 

Also Read: COVID19 Toll Rises To 27 In Odisha, 2 More Deaths Reported Today
You might also like
State

4 Minor Boys Killed After Hitting Tree In Odisha’s Koraput

State

5 Police Personnel Of Berhampur Tests COVID-19 Positive

State

55 more COVID positive from Cuttack Cancer Hospital, 11 from SCB

State

Odisha govt launches ‘Balaram Yojana’ to provide agricultural loan to…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.