Yet Another COVID19 Death In Odisha Today, Toll Rises To 15

Yet Another COVID19 Death In Odisha Today, Toll Rises To 15

Bhubaneswar: One more person has died of COVID19 in Odisha. This was informed via a tweet of the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

According to the State Dashboard Website, the coronavirus positive patient died while undergoing treatment at a COVID hospitals.

It has been reported that a 46-year-old COVID positive male of Ganjam district passed away while under treatment in hospital for COVID pneumonia.

It is noteworthy that Ganjam district of Odisha has recorded the highest number of deaths at seven (7) persons.

Yesterday also two deaths had been reported one from Bargarh and the other from Ganjam.