Yet Another Covid-19 Positive From Jajpur, Tally Rises To 149 In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: According to the 5th health update  of 1st May, 2020 yet another positive  case has been reported from Jajpur. The person is a 35 yr female. She belongs to Basudevpur.

She is a contact case in the containment zone.

Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.

Total Positive Cases in Odisha goes up to 149.

