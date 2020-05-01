Yet Another Covid-19 Positive From Jajpur, Tally Rises To 149 In Odisha
Jajpur: According to the 5th health update of 1st May, 2020 yet another positive case has been reported from Jajpur. The person is a 35 yr female. She belongs to Basudevpur.
She is a contact case in the containment zone.
Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.
Total Positive Cases in Odisha goes up to 149.
5th Health Update, 1st May, 2020
One New Positive Case in Jajpur
35 yr Female, Basudevpur
(Contact case in containment zone)
Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.
Total Positive Case: 149
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 1, 2020