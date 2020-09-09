corona warrior death in jharsuguda

Yet another Corona Warrior Succumbs in Odisha’s Jharsuguda

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jharsuguda: While fighting in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 for the benefits of public, one more corona warrior has succumbed .

Rajkishor Samad, SI of Badmal police station has passed away while he was on the ventilator during the treatment of Coronavirus.

Reportedly, he had been infected by Coronavirus while serving his duty for the people of Jharsuguda district. Rajkishor Samad served his duty in this period of pandemic without any negligence.

He was declared to be COVID-19 positive on August 17, following which he was admitted to the Jharsuguda COVID hospital for further treatment.

Noticing his deteriorating health condition, he was provided plasma therapy after shifting him on to a ventilator. Still there was no improvement in his health condition which finally lead to the sorrowful demise of SI Rajkishor Samad as informed by the doctors.

Following this incident the district Police and the district administration carried out his funeral ceremony following all COVID-19 guidelines and with State honours .

 

