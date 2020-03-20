coronavirus in iran
Photo: FDA

Yet another case of Coronavirus in Odisha

By IANS
0 88

Bhubaneswar:  Second positive case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the state of Odisha.

The person had travelled to a COVID-19 affected country.

Related News

Tharoor backs Narendra Modi on the call for ‘Janata…

Odisha Celebrates International Pakhala Divas 2020 Today…

WHO praises Modi for his Initiative on ‘Janata…

Central institute develops bio hand-sanitizer

The person was traced by the State Surveillance Unit through contact tracing, a state official said on Friday.

At least 14 samples were tested at the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar, of which one was found positive on Thursday.

Total number of active COVID-19 cases across India are 171. There have been four deaths across the country because of the COVID-19 infection. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease, reported so far in India is 195.

You might also like
Nation

Tharoor backs Narendra Modi on the call for ‘Janata Curfew’

State

Odisha Celebrates International Pakhala Divas 2020 Today Amidst Coronavirus Scare

Nation

WHO praises Modi for his Initiative on ‘Janata Curfew’

Nation

Central institute develops bio hand-sanitizer

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.