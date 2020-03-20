Yet another case of Coronavirus in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Second positive case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the state of Odisha.

The person had travelled to a COVID-19 affected country.

The person was traced by the State Surveillance Unit through contact tracing, a state official said on Friday.

At least 14 samples were tested at the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar, of which one was found positive on Thursday.

Total number of active COVID-19 cases across India are 171. There have been four deaths across the country because of the COVID-19 infection. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease, reported so far in India is 195.