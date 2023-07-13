Yet another car of Golden Baba worth Rs. 1cr seized by ED!

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate in Bhubaneshwar has recovered a high-end BMW car belonging to the much-talked-about Golden Baba.

The car was found in the parking of a private hospital in Bhubaneswar by the ED on Thursday, said reliable reports. It is worth mentioning that the car does not bear a registration number.

The recovered car has been valued at around Rs. 1 crore (approx.) It belongs to Jyoti Ranjan Beura, popularly known as Golden Baba.

The car was seized by the Enforcement Directorate in Bhubaneshwar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), said reports.

Earlier on April 27, 2023 the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had seized an Audi car of the conman Jyoti Ranjan Beura alias Golden Baba from CRP in capital city of Bhubaneswar of Odisha. The Audi car has an estimated value of 75 lakh rupees. However, it was a secondhand car, which the fraudster bought for 51 lakh rupees.

According to reports, the ED was chasing the fraudster who was reportedly trying to abscond. He ditched the vehicle and fled from the scene.

Jyoti Ranjan Beura alias Golden Baba was arrested in the fraud case of Rs 5.5 crore. The Commissionerate Police had arrested the fraudster from the Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar for allegedly duping a resident of Keonjhar district on December 31, 2018.

He had also swindled money from several people and companies on the pretext of sanctioning loans from finance companies.

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch had earlier probed two of his financial fraud, amounting to Rs 12.04 crore and Rs 4.05 crore respectively. He had allegedly taken 12 cheques totaling to Rs 12.04 crore from a mining company with the promise to get a loan of Rs 110 crore sanctioned.

Several documents are also sized during the raid on his house.

Apart from this, he had an agreement with 4 to 5 companies for which he had collected Rs 100 crore through the post-dated cheques.

Previously, the EOW had also Rs 51 lakh, 1.5 kg of gold worth Rs 40 lakh from him. He reportedly owned four luxury cars.

Sources said that a total of 19 cases are pending against Beura in various police stations in the state.