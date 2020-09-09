bdo covid positive odisha

Yet Another BDO Of Odisha Tests Covid Positive, See Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak: The Block Development Officer (BDO) of Dhamnagar in Bhadrak district, Durgacharan Murmu, has tested Covid positive.

The Bhadrak District Magistrate shared this news on the official twitter page and wished him speedy recovery. 

The DM also informed that the Assistant BDO will function as BDO I/C during his absence.

So far, the district has 3504 confirmed cases, including 808 active and 2687 recovered cases. 

