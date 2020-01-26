Acid Attack Khurda
Representational Image Credits: Bangla Tribune

Yet Another Acid Attack In Khurda, Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khurda: Acid attack on girl yet again. The incident of an alleged acid attack has been reported from Tangi area of Khurda district.

A girl of Tangi Badapari Nodal High School is the target in the incident. There have been severe burns on her face and eyes.

Her condition is said to be critical and she has been shifted from Tangi Medical Centre to Khurda Hospital.

Related News

Man critical in hyena attack in Mayurbhanj

2 labourers killed, 3 others critical as bus hits tractor

House reduced to ashes after LPG cylinder explosion in…

Carcasses of 3 wild boars found from abandoned well in Banki

A classmate is allegedly involved in the acid attack. The girl had gone to visit the nearby Brajagopika Dham with one of her classmates when the incident occurred.

A classmate of her’s put acid on her and has gone missing.

A complaint has been filed in the Tangi Police Station. Police is investigating into the matter.

You might also like
State

Man critical in hyena attack in Mayurbhanj

State

2 labourers killed, 3 others critical as bus hits tractor

State

House reduced to ashes after LPG cylinder explosion in Odisha

State

Carcasses of 3 wild boars found from abandoned well in Banki

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.