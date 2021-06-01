Yet Another 270-Bedded Covid Hospital Inaugurated In Angul Of Odisha

Angul: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has established a 270-bedded dedicated Covid hospital at its power complex in Angul district of Odisha.

The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and the Health Minister of Odisha Naba Kishore Das inaugurated it today.

The newly commissioned hospital has got as many as 270 oxygen supported beds and other essential infrastructure for Covid care.

Notably, there are three dedicated Covid hospitals in Angul:

The district headquarters hospital at Angul. Employees State Insurance(ESI) hospital at Tentloi The MCL hospital at Talcher

The new Covid hospital at JSPL will further strengthen Covid care and Corona containment in and around Angul.