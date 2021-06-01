Yet Another 270-Bedded Covid Hospital Inaugurated In Angul Of Odisha

By WCE 2
covid hospital angul
JSPL Covid Hospital

Angul: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has established a 270-bedded dedicated Covid hospital at its power complex in Angul district of Odisha.

The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and the Health Minister of Odisha Naba Kishore Das inaugurated it today.

The newly commissioned hospital has got as many as 270 oxygen supported beds and other essential infrastructure for Covid care.

Notably, there are three dedicated Covid hospitals in Angul:

  1. The district headquarters hospital at Angul.
  2. Employees State Insurance(ESI) hospital at Tentloi
  3. The MCL hospital at Talcher

The new Covid hospital at JSPL will further strengthen Covid care and Corona containment in and around Angul.

You might also like
State

Odisha Lockdown 3.0: Strict Checking Underway At AG Square In Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha: Youth Found Hanging Inside Gym In Bhubaneswar

State

Dacoity Bid Foiled In Ganjam Of Odisha, 4 Arrested

State

Odisha: Poet Jayanta Mahapatra Hospitalised, Tests Covid Positive

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.