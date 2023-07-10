Yet again violence at dance bar in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: A dance bar in Bhubaneswar has yet again experienced a group clash on the late hours of Sunday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, there was marked commotion at a Dance bar in the capital city of Bhubaneswar under the Infocity Police Station limits.

There was chaos at a bar cum dance pub in Patia area of Bhubaneswar. There was a major clash between two groups of youngsters. A many as two people were injured in the violence.

A young man identified as Salman Butt is said to be in critical condition and has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The fight allegedly took place relating to the opening of the bar till late at night. It has been repeatedly seen that certain bars are violating the time limit set by the Commissionerate police on a regular basis.

Despite the special drive of the Commissionerate police, violations in norms are being observed on a regular basis.

Recently that is on June 12, 2023 a high drama was witnessed late at night at a pub in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

In this incident, a jilted lover reportedly arrived at the scene accompanied with a group of allies and allegedly vandalized the pub and attacked the hotel staff. And all these things reportedly occurred due to his former girlfriend not cooperating with him.

As per reports, after knowing that his ex-girlfriend was present in a pub of Chandrasekharpur area along with her boyfriend in an inebriated condition, the girl’s jilted lover went there.

The youth reportedly tried to get the girl out of the pub. In the meanwhile as an untoward condition prevailed the staff of the pub intervened to calm him down.

Agitated with this he allegedly attacked some of the staffs and vandalized the pub along with his allies. The group of youths allegedly also vandalized the vehicles parked in front of the pub.

The whole incident was caged in the CCTV camera installed in front of the pub. The hotel staff reportedly lodged a Police complaint in this connection.

After getting the complaint, Chandrasekharpur Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Police are still probing the case on the basis of CCTV footage and further investigation is underway.