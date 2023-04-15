Yet again, tiger preys on calf in Odisha’s Nuapada district

Nuapada: A tiger preyed on a calf on Saturday in Nuapada district of Odisha. The tiger killed the calf when it was grazing grass in the Kechupani forest area under Dharambandha Forest section.

As per reports, while tiger fury is continuing in this district of Odisha, the beast has made a calf its latest prey. Today, the calf had gone to the Kechupada proposed reserved forest area under Dharambandha Forest section of the district when the tiger attacked it and made the calf its prey.

After knowing about this the Forest officials of Nuapada reached the spot and traced the footprints of the tiger.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

It is to be noted that the tiger had preyed on another calf at Powertola under Sadar range in Nuapada district a week ago.

