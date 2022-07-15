Yet again Plus 3 Exam of Sambalpur University cancelled after question paper leaks

sambalpur university question paper leak

Sambalpur: Yet again, the question paper of Plus 3 third-year physics subject has leaked due to which the examinations have been canceled. Reportedly, the question paper of Plus 3 third-year education subject had leaked and the exams were canceled.

The examinations of 205 colleges under Sambalpur University began on July 12 and will continue till July 20. During this time, question papers for two subjects have been leaked due to which exams have been cancelled.

According to the University’s chief examiner Rabindra Panigrahi, an investigation will be initiated and strong action will be taken against the person involved in the question paper leak.

The authorities have also suspected that the question papers may have leaked from the concerned printing press. A decision will soon be taken whether only these 6th-semester papers will be canceled or all exams will be canceled and will be conducted again.

