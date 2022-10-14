Yet again, OTET 2022 answer key leaked before exams

Malkangiri: In Malkangiri district of Odisha, the OTET question paper has been leaked yet again with the answer key on Friday.

The question and answers are being circulated across various mobiles in the district said reliable reports. According to reports, the answer key has allegedly gone viral on social media shortly before the commencement of the OTET exam which was scheduled to be held today.

It is noteworthy that on August 29, 2022 shortly before the commencement of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) examination 2022 the answer key has been leaked.

This incident has been reported in Malkangiri district.

The district education officer (DEO) said the authenticity of answer keys is being verified.

The Special OTET for both the categories (Paper I and II) of candidates is being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today.

While Paper I is scheduled from 8:00am to 10:30am, Paper II will be conducted from 12:00pm to 2:30.