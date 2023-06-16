Yet again ISKCON announces ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra

Puri: International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has announced yet again to organise an untimely Rath Yatra in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh.

As per the announcement made by ISKCON on its social media pages, it will organise the Rath Yatra in Gwalior on June 24. Puri King Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingh Deb condemned the announcement.

Meanwhile, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Das informed that ISKCON will be asked not to conduct the ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra. “The annual chariot festival should be celebrated across the globe only on the Shukla Dwitiya Tithi. Therefore, the SJTA will take action if unseasonal Rath Yatra is held anywhere in the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, people of all walks of life in Odisha expressed displeasure over the announcement of the untimely Rath Yatra of ISKCON.

Earlier in 2020 and 2019 too, ISKCON held the untimely Rath Yatra in Mumbai. ISKCON was strongly criticized for its untimely Rath Yatra.