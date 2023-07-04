Yet again, group clash in BJB Autonomous college of Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: A group of students were involved in a group clash in BJB Autonomous College of Bhubaneswar yet again said reliable reports on Tuesday.

There was a group clash in the college premises et again said reports.According to reports one of the groups beat up the members of another group and have detained three members.

One of the students in the course of time managed to escape and informed the Badagada Police Station. The police then subsequently reached the spot and rescued two students. Detailed reports in this matter is awaited.

The reason behind the fight is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier this year, four students involved in the attack on the BJB college student have been suspended from the college campus.

The authorities have barred the four students till the Plus 2 exams, the was decision taken by the college authorities.

The Bhubaneswar DCP interacted with the media on the BJB college student attack issue. DCP Pratik Singh has clarified that the attack was not due to ragging but due to an alleged love affair.

It is further noteworthy that, three Plus 2nd year students of BJB College have been arrested for thrashing the Plus 2 first year student over an alleged love affair.