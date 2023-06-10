Yet again, goods train catches fire in Odisha!

Balasore: A fire broke out in a goods train yet again in Odisha. A fire broke out in Jaleshwar under Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday.

This incident has been reported from Rupsa station of South Eastern Railway. A fire allegedly broke out while the coal-laden goods wagon was standing at the station.

While the cause of the fire is unclear, the Balasore Fire Department has reached the spot and is trying to douse the fire.

An investigation has been started by the railways as to how the fire started.

The passengers of the Durg-Puri Express were left panic-stricken near Khariar Road Station of Odisha’s Nuapada district on June 9, 2023 evening after a minor fire was reported in the train.

According to sources, the brake pads of the AC coach of Puri-Durg Express caught fire due to certain glitches in the brake shoe.

Trouble seems to have been mounting on the railway department as accidents in trains seem to have become frequent with each passing day.

The recent tragic three-train mishap i Bahanaga station of balasore district in Odisha still haunts people. It is worth mentioning that the incident that took place on June 2, 2023 (Friday) was gut wrenching and as many as 288 people lost their lives, more than 1000 were injured.