Yet Again! Elephant Shot At In Cuttack District Of Odisha

Cuttack: Yet again, an elephant was shot at by poachers at Nuagarh forest of Narsinghpur in Cuttack district of Odisha on Tuesday.

It is noteworthy that, efforts are underway by the forest department officials to tranquilize the pachyderm for treatment.

It is noteworthy that, a bullet hit elephant was spotted groaning and struggling in pain and battling for life in the Narasinghpur area on June 7.

The tusker had been found roaming around the forest of Narasinghpur with some devastating bullet wounds.

Later according to reports, the elephant succumbed to those wounds.

It is to be noted that this area was in news recently in lieu of elephant death in the last few days.

Elephant lovers have voiced their displeasure over the incident.