Yet again! Elephant killed in Simlipal, tusks cut off

Mayurbhanj: An elephant has been killed yet again in Simlipal forest range of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha said reliable reports.

The incident took place in Gopinathpur Beat area of ​​Pietabata Range in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

An investigation is underway by the forest officials. Three or four days ago, the elephant was hunted and its teeth cut off, said Simlipal Deputy director.

After killing the elephant, the poachers cut off its tusks. Shimilipal North Deputy Director Samrat Gowda said that the Shimilipal authorities will soon be able to catch this racket, after receiving information that a racket is active in Arunachal Pradesh.