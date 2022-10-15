Elephant found dead in Angul of Odisha

Angul: The carcass of a tusker was found in Madhapur forest near Kiakata under Athmalik division of Angul district in Odisha.

The ranger said the age of the tusker is estimated to be around 40-50 years. The cause of death of the jumbo is yet to be ascertained. The carcass of the tusker has been recovered and has been sent for post mortem. The report is yet to be obtained.

It is noteworthy that, the carcass of an elephant was found in Tunguri forest under Banki forest range of Cuttack district in Odisha on September 10, 2022.

The locals spotted the dead tusker and immediately informed the Forest Department of Banki forest range. The DFO, ACF and rangers have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter. The reason of the death is yet to be ascertained.

It is worth mentioning that the frequent death of elephants has raised concerns.

A 45-year-old female elephant was found dead in the Khairamunda forest of the Mahabirod range of Dhenkanal. This is yet another case of human-animal conflict in the state, an elephant was found dead on August 28, 2022.

The animal died after coming in contact with a live electric wire said, forest officials. However, the real cause of the elephant’s death has not been ascertained yet. The officials have also launched an investigation into the matter.

Two female elephants died after they came in contact with live electric wires in Keonjhar district of Odisha recently. The RCCF (Regional Chief Conservator of Forest) has suspended Sadar range forester and forest guard after the above-stated incident.

The said officers have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty. It is noteworthy that the Forest Department has issued a show-cause notice issued to the Odisha electricity department. According to reports, the incident took place on the premises of Krishi Vigyan Kendra under Sadar range.