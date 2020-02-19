Congress workers fight outside party office in Odisha’s Bhadrak

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhadrak: Two groups of the district unit of Congress created ruckus outside the party office here in Odisha on Wednesday, minutes before top party leaders arrived at the office to attend a meeting.

Former student wing president of Congress Balarm Rout was attacked by a group of party workers and an FIR was filed with Bhadrak Town Police Station in this connection.

Several banners opposing Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik were also surfaced in the town last night.

Besides OPCC president, State in-Charge Jitendra Singh, OPCC vice-president Pradeep Majhi and other senior leaders visited Bhadrak to analyse the cause behind deteriorating organisational strength of the party at the grassroots level and collect opinions for election of the DCC president and other office bearers.

Reacting to the incident, Singh said the ruckus may be a handiwork of opposite parties to demean our image as such type of attempt was made in Puri recently.

On Monday, two groups engaged in a bloody fight outside the district Congress committee (DCC) office in Puri in the presence of Singh, Patnaik  and other senior party leaders.

