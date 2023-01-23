Yet again! Black of Hockey tickets in Bhubaneswar, 4 held

Bhubaneswar: There have been allegations of black of Hockey tickets in Bhubaneswar at premium prices on Monday, yet again.

The accused were allegedly charged ten times the ticket price said reliable reports. The Nayapalli Police has arrested four persons yet again. on allegations of black of hockey tickets.

According to reports, the accused persons were selling the tickets of the hockey match at an unimaginably high price. Nine tickets have been seized.

Earlier on January 18, five techies were detained by Sahid Nagar police for selling tickets for hockey matches scheduled on January 19, January 24 and January 29.

It is noteworthy that, as many as five accused out of them one is a girl a civil engineering student of a reputed university in Bhubaneswar.

The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 which began on January 13 will continue till January 29. The matches are being played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.