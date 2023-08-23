Yellow warning issued to six more districts, heavy rain in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Moderate rain, thundershower with one or two intense spell of rain affect some parts of twin city areas area of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar city within next three hours.

Occasionally poor visibility and traffic disruption during intense spells. Avoid movement during intense spells of rain.

Yellow warning has been issued by the MeT.

(1) Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one Or two places over the districts of:

Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bolangir, Sonepur Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Khurda and Puri

(2) Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Deogarh, Boudh, Cuttack Malkangiri and Koraput.

Advisory Issued:

Districts under yellow warning to keep administrative machinary ready to Face any eventualy, such as:

I. In urban areas, low-lying areas may have water logging, and roads/drains May be submerged under water.

II. In case of very heavy rain, people of low-lying areas may be shifted to safer Locations temporarily.

III. Urban locla bodies must keep the drains/stormwater channels de-congested, and adequate De-watering pumps may be deployed as per requirement.

IV. People may be advised to keep watch on the weather and take safe shelter.

V. During the thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning and follow Traffic advisories in urban areas.

VI. Heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded may be reported immediately to this Offrce

VII. Submit report on damage, if occurred due to thunderstorm, whirlwind, Hailstorm, lightning and heavy rainfall immediately.