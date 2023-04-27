Yellow warning issued for thunderstorm in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind with speed reaching up to 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur on April 27, 2023 that is today said the weather report of the local MeT office situated here in Bhubaneswar.

Thunderstorms will be experienced at one or two places over 19 districts of Odisha namely: Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Khordha, Puri, Ganjam, Boudh, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Gajapati.

Furthermore, hailstorm is also very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jajpur, and Dhenkanal.

On April 28, 2023:

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the 15 districts of Odisha, namely: Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sonepur, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Bolangir, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Rayagada, and Koraput, read the weather bulletin of the MeT center here in Bhubaneswar. An Yellow warning has been issued for the above districts.

On April 29, 2023:

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the 11 districts of Odisha namely: Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

On April 30, 2023:

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri. An Yellow warning has been issued for the above districts.

