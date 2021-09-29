Yellow Warning Issued For These Districts In Odisha, Heavy Rain Expected

By WCE 2
rain in odisha

Bhubaneswar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur in Odisha under the influence of a low pressure created over the Bay of Bengal, said Regional Meterological Department situated here in Bhubaneswar.

Yellow warning has been issued for four districts namely: Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar and Bhadrak.

Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga rivers may flood as they are already in spate and in case heavy rains continues.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture in to the sea till September 30. Heavy rainfall is expected in most parts of North Odisha.

