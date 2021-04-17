Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning for three districts in Odisha.

The above stated yellow warning has been issued for some parts of Mayurbhanj, Nuapada and Keonjhar districts.

Thunderstorm with lightning and rain very likely to occur at various places over these districts during the next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.