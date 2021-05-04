Yellow Warning Issued For 19 Districts Of Odisha, Check The Details Here

By WCE 4
Yellow Warning in odisha
Representational Image (Credit: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued yellow warning to as many as 19 districts of Odisha.

According to the weather department, the yellow warning has been issued to Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Also read: Odisha: Mo Bus Service To Remain Suspended During Lockdown

These districts are likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning and rainfall along with a winds reaching up to 40-50 KM per hour.

